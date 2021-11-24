News updates from HT: States with high case positivity asked to ramp up testing and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Health min asks states with increasing case positivity to ramp up Covid testing

The Union health ministry has cited a decline in weekly Covid-19 testing rates and directed 11 states and two Union territories to increase tests to avoid missing infections.

Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi at 5pm today, here's what's on agenda

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently in Delhi, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5pm on Wednesday.

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘sorry miss’ as contestant scolds him, applauds her for recreating Bhoothnath scene

Amitabh Bachchan is getting to meet all kinds of school children in the Students Special Week on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

1st Test Preview: All eyes on Ajinkya Rahane as "second string" India take on gutsy New Zealand

A captain battling existential crisis, a veteran pacer about to be phased out and a white-ball maverick trying to earn his red-ball stripes makes for a heady combination as Ajinkya Rahane's second-string India aim to size up a gritty New Zealand in first Test starting Thursday.

Sania Mirza shares how she is giving her legs ‘a bit of a break’ in interesting post

If you follow the official Instagram page of Sania Mirza, then you may be aware of the various kinds of posts she often shares.

Alia Bhatt's red floral saree for an ad with Ranbir Kapoor costs ₹27k, brides-to-be take notes

Actor Alia Bhatt's taste in ethnic fashion has created quite the buzz online in the last week. The star attended her best friend Akansha Ranjan's sister Anushka Ranjan's wedding wearing gorgeous lehengas, sarees, and coordinated bralette-sharara sets by Manish Malhotra.

Suzuki unveils 2022 Katana motorcycle at EICMA 2022

Suzuki has unveiled the new 2022 Katana motorcycle during the ongoing 78th International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA).

US embarrasses China, excludes it from 'democracy summit'; Taiwan, India invited

US President Joe Biden invited around 110 countries to a virtual summit on democracy in December excluding China. Major Western allies and Iraq, India & Pakistan have been invited to the virtual summit. Watch here