KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘sorry miss’ as contestant scolds him, applauds her for recreating Bhoothnath scene

Amitabh Bachchan is getting to meet all kinds of school children in the Students Special Week on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. After a Himachali boy hardly allowed him to speak, he will now be seen playing with a girl who went on to enact a scene from his film Bhootnath.

Sony has shared a new promo from the upcoming episode which shows a girl sitting on the hot seat, wearing a kitty hairband. When Amitabh Bachchan asked her about what she was wearing on her head, she said that she has become a cat. Amitabh enquired her, “Par aap to insaan hain, cat kyun bani hain? (But you are a human, why have you become a cat?)” She replied that she loves cats, leaving Amitabh amused.

Apni teacher ki mimicry karne ke baad, #KBC13 ke manch par humari nanhi contestant ne ki AB Sir ke saath acting! Dekhiye yeh pal #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #StudentsSpecialWeek mein, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/lA5NLjQjzH — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 24, 2021

The girl went on to mimic her class teacher in front of Amitabh Bachchan. While she imagined scolding students for not doing homework, Amitabh acted like a student and said “Sorry, miss.”

The promo ends with the girl enacting a scene with Amitabh Bachchan from his 2008 film, Bhoothnath. They read out lines from the film as Amitabh played the titular ghost.

Amitabh Bachchan recently hosted a young contestant from Himachal Pradesh. The promos from that episode were a hit with the viewers as he entertained everyone with his wits. He told Amitabh Bachchan that the hooter might go off again and again but he won’t stop talking. He also danced with Amitabh on stage.