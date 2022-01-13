News updates from HT: Sunderbans losing dense mangrove cover, says FSI report and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sunderbans losing dense mangrove cover, reveals key government report

The Sunderbans, which is the world’s largest mangrove delta and home to the Royal Bengal Tiger, is gradually losing its very dense mangrove cover, data released by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) on Thursday revealed. Read more

UP elections: Congress fields Unnao rape survivor’s mother as candidate

Asha Singh, the mother of the 2017 Unnao rape victim, is among the candidates who will contest for Congress in the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Read more

'Ask any top batsman. No one would want to face him': Gambhir's massive praise for 31-year-old 'threatening' India pacer

Indian pacers enjoyed a fine outing on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Read more

Juhi Chawla recalls how 6-years-old Imran Khan proposed to her, always had ‘heere ki pehchaan’

Juhi Chawla took to Instagram to wish actor Imran Khan on his birthday. She recalled the time he would visit her on film sets and even proposed to her. Read more

Diabetes, anxiety, MIS-C: Covid-19's many complications in children

Diabetes, MIS-C, mental health issues, developmental disorders - the post Covid-19 complications can have a devastating impact on children. Read more

Food on electric ride: TVS iQube scooters to power Swiggy's food delivery fleet

TVS Motor Company on Thursday has announced that it has joined hands with food delivery aggregator Swiggy for commercial mobility electrification.Read more&nbsp;