Juhi Chawla recalls how 6-years-old Imran Khan proposed to her, always had ‘heere ki pehchaan’

Juhi Chawla has shared a warm birthday wish for actor Imran Khan. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Juhi shared a photo collage with Imran and mentioned how he was her youngest suitor.

“Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old ..!!!!…. heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein (He's known the mark of a real diamond since) ..!!!! Happy Happy Birthday to my youngest suitor ever ..!!!! A 100 trees for you Imran,” she wrote. Imran played a young Aamir Khan in Juhi's debut movie, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Juhi's fans reacted to her birthday wish for Imran. “'Heere ki pehchaan'. Love it," wrote one. “You guys are so much cute,” wrote another.

Also read: When Imran Khan hinted at giving up the famous life in 2014, said he found living in a Bollywood bubble ‘suffocating’

In 2012, Juhi spoke to HT about Imran and the song Aunty Ji in his film Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu. "I am still auntyji for him. I know him since he was six-year-old. He was a cute kid and I used to like him a lot. He used to call Aamir mamu and me auntyji on the sets of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He once proposed to me also but I only told him that I am auntyji for you," Juhi had said. In 2010, Imran had confessed to having a huge crush on Juhi as a child.

Imran made his acting debut with Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa, also starring Genelia D'Souza. The film was produced by Aamir Khan and was a big hit with the young audiences. He later starred in movies such as Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and more. He has been on a long break from acting and has not been seen in a film since 2015's Katti Batti.

Juhi was last seen in 2017 web series The Test Case in a small role and in Chalk n Duster in 2016.

