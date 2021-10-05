News updates from HT: SUV ploughed into farmers from back, say Lakhimpur onlookers and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lakhimpur violence: SUV ploughed into farmers’ crowd from behind, say eyewitnesses

Rajdeep Singh, 14, was with his father Daljeet Singh, a farmer, when the latter was allegedly mowed down by an SUV from behind on the Tikunia-Lakhimpur road on Sunday. Read more

Moody's upgrades India's outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’, affirms rating

Ratings agency Moody's on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating and upgraded the country's outlook to 'stable' from 'negative', citing receding downside risks to the economy and financial system. Read more

‘Lakhimpur Kheri incident sad, but what happens in Bengal…’: Rijiju takes a jibe

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday expressed sadness over the violence which broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur district on Sunday and assured that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government will take action in the matter. Read more

Goa seafarer dies at sea; family alleges ship denied him medical assistance

The Goa Seamen Association of India (GSAI), a collective of seafarers, has called for a ‘fair inquiry’ into the death of Beejoy Sequeira, a local lad who worked as a chef on board Ship MV Jabal Alkawar on September 17. Read more

US treasury secy Yellen says US debt default could trigger recession: Report

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday that a US debt default could trigger another recession, as an October 18 deadline approaches. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan’s friend Viveck Vaswani on Aryan Khan's arrest: 'We don't target children'

Shah Rukh Khan's friend Viveck Vaswani has reacted to Aryan Khan's arrest. The film producer has said that Shah Rukh and his family will ‘always be targeted’ by those ‘apathetic’ to Shah Rukh's success. Read more

Sam Curran ruled out of remainder of IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup

England all-rounder Sam Curran was ruled out of the remaining matches of IPL 2021 and also the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup slated to take place in UAE and Oman in this month with a lower back injury, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday. Read more

Woman offers to buy lunch for stranger, gets a surprise herself. Watch

Have you ever gone out of your way to help a stranger in need without asking any questions? While there may be many who offer help to strangers, few do so without asking any questions in return. Read more

Shardiya Navratri 2021: 3 Sabudana or sago pearls recipes for fasting

The festival of Shardiya Navratri is a commemoration of the victory of good over evil, as the Hindus community across India believes that it was on this day that Durga defeated the demon king Mahishasura by combining the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Read more

Watch| Russian crew blast off to shoot 1st film in space; Tom Cruise, Elon Musk beaten

A Russian actress and film director blasted off to space in a bid to film the world’s first movie in orbit. Actress Yulia Peresild, 37, and film director Klim Shipenko, 38, took off from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan as scheduled. Watch here