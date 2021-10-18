News updates from HT: Three killed in Uttarakhand's Lansdowne after heavy rain and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

3 killed in Lansdowne, Badrinath highway blocked after heavy rain in Uttarakhand

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least three people were killed and two others were injured after a roof collapse incident in Lansdowne in Pauri Garhwal district and the Badrinath highway was blocked in Chamoli district due to falling debris following heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on Monday, according to a report. Read more.

Reconsider India-Pak T20 World Cup match: Union minister Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said the T20 World Cup match scheduled between India and Pakistan in Dubai on October 24 should be reconsidered as the ties between both countries are “not good”. Read more.

Ex-J&K Guv Satya Malik says no terrorists could enter valley during his tenure

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday took an indirect dig at Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, saying that during his tenure in the top post in the valley, no terrorist could enter within the 50-100 kilometres range of Srinagar. “But now, terrorists are killing poor people in Srinagar. This is really saddening,” Malik told news agency ANI. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaishankar hails contribution of Indian Jewish community to Indo-Israel ties

The Indian diaspora in Israel has served as an umbilical cord that has nourished relations between the two sides and there is a need to better document the heritage and history of the community, external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said. Read more.

'I am sure it's not only about Kohli': Gambhir gives multiple reasons as to why India must strive to win T20 World Cup

The upcoming T20 World Cup is of special value to Team India as it will be Virat Kohli's last assignment as the T20I captain. Addressing the importance of the occasion, former India opener Gautam Gambhir explained why it's so important for the national side to win lift the cup. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Juhi Chawla was shooed away by Mumbai taxi drivers, asked who Aamir Khan was

Actor Juhi Chawla, who recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, recalled an incident that took place ahead of the release of her film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988). In the show, she spoke of the time that she and her film co-star Aamir Khan were chased away by the taxi drivers in Mumbai as 'nobody knew us'. Read more.

Completely phase-out ICE vehicles by 2040, says UN Secretary-General

Phase-out the ICE vehicles in developed countries by 2035 and in developing nations by 2040, said United Nation's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. While addressing the second Global Sustainable Transport Conference in Beijing, he criticised the world powers for not doing enough to make the transportation sector cleaner and greener. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON