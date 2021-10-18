3 killed in Lansdowne, Badrinath highway blocked after heavy rain in Uttarakhand

At least three people were killed and two others were injured after a roof collapse incident in Lansdowne in Pauri Garhwal district and the Badrinath highway was blocked in Chamoli district due to falling debris following heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on Monday, according to a report.

News agency ANI said that the district magistrate of Pauri Garhwal told chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a review meeting that those who were injured in the Lansdowne roof collapse incident have been shifted to a hospital. The chief minister was also told by the district magistrate of Rudraprayag that there were 6,000 devotees at the Kedarnath temple on Sunday and 4,000 of them have returned and 2,000 are at safe locations.

ANI also reported the Badrinath highway has been blocked at the Pagal Nala area due to falling debris after heavy rain and that several passenger vehicles are stuck. Efforts are underway to clear the highway, it added. The Badrinath Yatra has been halted and passengers en route to the shrine have been stopped in safe places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand and said that the hill state will witness heavy rainfall in the coming few days. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.

"Basically, at present, there are two low-pressure areas. One is near Southwest Madhya Pradesh and its adjoining areas and another is in West Bengal," Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist with the IMD, was quoted as saying by ANI. “There is another synoptic third system that is a western disturbance that is very active. Today's rains in Delhi and nearby areas are caused by western disturbances from Afghanistan,” Kumar also said.

"Due to that, there was a heavy spell yesterday over Uttarakhand, Himachal, the northern part of Haryana and the same thing we are expecting today also,” he added. “We are expecting the same in Uttarakhand, Western Uttar Pradesh in the coming few days. When I say extremely heavy rainfall, I mean more than 20cm. Even in north Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, we are expecting heavy rainfall activity.”

(With agency inputs)