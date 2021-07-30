News updates from HT: Top court to hear ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh's plea and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am on Friday (July 30, 2021). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court to hear ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh's plea seeking protection in money laundering case today

The Supreme Court is on Friday set to hear a petition filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, seeking protection from any "coercive action", in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Fourth wave of Covid-19 hits Middle East, WHO sounds alarm over delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus has now triggered a fourth wave of the pandemic in the Middle East, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, adding that the surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths is primarily being reported among people who are yet to be vaccinated.

Under fire for rape comments, Goa CM says statement taken out of context

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has said his comments asking parents to introspect what two girls were doing the whole night on a beach after they were raped on Sunday last were taken out of context while insisting the safety of citizens was his top priority. "Safety of children, especially the minor ones, has to be a shared responsibility. Our right to security has to be strengthened further with more cautiousness. Children, especially minors, need guidance from their elders," Sawant said in a statement late on Thursday.

WATCH | ‘Aimed at strengthening Afghanistan…’: What India said on peace-building at UNGA

Post on stolen peaches prompts neighbour to do this. Heartening tale wows people

"Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness," these words, written several years ago by Roman philosopher Seneca, perfectly capture the essence of this post which is now winning people's hearts on Instagram. There is a possibility that the story of a thoughtful act will win you over too. This is a story of how a neighbour reacted when an individual's peaches were stolen from their tree.

'He might be the biggest key for India': Steyn names 'out of the box' pick to be Virat Kohli's 'trump card' in England

The five-Test series between India and England starting August 4 in Nottingham promises to be an enthralling contest. With India going ahead with one of the best teams in England, many believe this could be their best chance of registering a Test series win in England. India last won a series in England back in 2007, after which they lost the 2011 series 0-4, 2014 series 1-3, and 2018 series 1-4.

Celina Jaitly shares old breastfeeding photo, recalls being trolled for 'child neglect and impossible body'

Actor Celina Jaitly, in a lengthy Instagram post, remembered how she was trolled for sharing a picture of herself as she breastfed her newborn baby. Celina Jaitly, who gave birth to two sets of twins, shared a throwback picture from nine years ago on Instagram late Thursday.

Here’s how to wish your friends a ‘Happy Friendship Day’ in 10 Indian languages

From being strangers in an academic institute or workplace to now being inseparable, we all nurture bonds of intimate friendship with some people who we can talk to for endless hours, without hesitancy and with the assurance that they got our back and vice versa. With Friendship Day 2021 just around the corner, here's how you can wish your friends a "Happy Friendship Day" in different Indian languages.




