News updates from HT: UAE temporarily suspends on-arrival visa for Indians with US, UK visas and all the latest news

UAE temporarily suspends visa-on-arrival facility for Indians with UK, US visas

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has temporarily suspended visa on arrival facility for Indian nationals who have visa or residence permit issued by the United States, the United Kingdom or a European Union member state. This was announced by Etihad Airways on Twitter on Monday. Read more

Infosys hits $100 billion m-cap, fourth Indian firm to reach milestone

The shares of Information Technology major Infosys hit a record high during intra day trading on Tuesday, which helped the company cross $100 billion in market capitalisation. Infosys is the fourth Indian company to achieve this milestone. Read more

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics India Schedule: Indian Contingent Dates, Timings and Events

After sending its biggest Olympic contingent to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, India has now sent its largest Paralympic contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Read more

Here's what Sharmila Tagore tells Kareena Kapoor when she says 'I am like your daughter’

Actor Sharmila Tagore has spoken about her daughter-in-law, actor Kareena Kapoor. She mentioned the qualities she loves about Kareena and how she is like a daughter to her. Read more

Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover; six colours, sportier steering and suspension

Hyundai i20 N Line was officially unveiled in India on Tuesday and will be the first of several N Line models to touch down here in the times to come. Read more

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond, pays homage to Audrey Hepburn

American singer Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z's new Tiffany campaign dropped yesterday, and it has already stirred a storm online. The Grammy-Award winner made fashion history with the shoot, as she became the first Black woman to wear the iconic 128.54 carats Tiffany Diamond. Read more

Video shows elephant having a gala time splashing in a pool. Watch

Some videos make the Internet a joyful place and this clip of an elephant enjoying in a pool of water as well as mud is one of them. Shared on Twitter by Oregon zoo, the clip features Samudra the elephant. And that’s not all. The video is a tribute to the happy elephant on his 13th birthday. The clip will leave you smiling widely. Read more

Afghans in India seek refugee status, UNHCR says neighbours must keep doors open

Afghan nationals continued their protest outside the UNHCR office in Delhi's Vasant Vihar. Desperate and fearful protesters demanded refugee status for Afghans and resettlement options in a third country. Watch here