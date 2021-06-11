News updates from HT: UK to donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccines to the world, says PM Johnson and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UK to donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses: Boris Johnson

UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday his country will provide 100 million doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), surplus to its requirements, to the world within the next year. Read more

Black fungus treatment: Mankind Pharma launches Posaconazole drug

Mankind Pharma has announced the launch in India of Posaconazole Gastro resistant tablets to treat mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus disease. Read more

Delhi weather: Light rains today; AQI in moderate category

Delhi is likely to witness light rains with the sky to remain partly cloudy on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be at 29 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 39°C. Read more

Covid: Assam CM Himanta Sarma announces welfare schemes for orphans, widows

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced a slew of welfare schemes for children who lost their parents to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and women who lost their husbands to the virus. Read more

Pakistan's Punjab to block SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens: Report

In what comes as an unusual move to tackle coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine hesitancy, the provincial government in Pakistan's Punjab has now decided to block the SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens, news agency ANI reported on Friday. Read more

'MS was very happy': Yuvraj reveals Dhoni's feelings after watching him hit 6 sixes in an over from non-striker's end

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni have gifted fans some of the greatest moments in Indian cricket while batting together. Yuvraj was the non-striker when Dhoni hit the winning runs of the 2011 World Cup. Read more

Yami Gautam looks stunning in new pictures from wedding with Aditya Dhar, see here

Actor Yami Gautam looked every bit gorgeous in new pictures from her wedding with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar doing the rounds online. She was seen in her bridal look in the unseen photos from the intimate outdoor ceremony. Read more

The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 is a hit among both critiques and fans. And, a special character from the film Chellam sir, played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh, has now created a trend online. Read more

Watch| Modi-Yogi meeting: Inside track on agenda and way out of UP mess