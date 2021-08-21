Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

News updates from HT: Uttar Pradesh govt launches 3rd phase of 'Mission Shakti' and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The latest phase of 'Mission Shakti' was inaugurated in the presence of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

'Mission Shakti' phase 3 commences in UP; 1.5 lakh more girls get cash benefit

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday launched the third phase of 'Mission Shakti' with an aim to promote safety, respect and self-reliance for women. The latest phase was inaugurated in the presence of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Read more

Chhattisgarh paid 1,522 crore to farmers on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary

In what comes as a boost to farmers in Chhattisgarh, the Bhupesh Baghel-led government has made a payment of 1,522 crore to the bank accounts of about 21 lakh farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Read more

Mukhiya’s husband among 2 murdered in separate incidents in rural Patna

Unidentified armed criminals killed Bank panchayat mukhiya’s husband at Painal in Rural Patna late on Friday night. Bihar Police said 45-year old Pintu Kumar Sao, a resident of Narhanna village under Maner police station area, was likely murdered by professional contract killers over panchayat elections. Read more

Indonesia moves Afghan diplomatic mission to Pakistan

Indonesia has moved its Afghanistan diplomatic mission from Kabul to Pakistan, its foreign minister said on Saturday, after its air force evacuated dozens in the wake of the Taliban's seizure of power. Read more

'He wasn't wrong': When Virat Kohli told Allan Donald 'India will become World's No. 1 Test team'

A thrilling win over England in the 2nd Test at Lord's has put India on the pedestal of Test cricket once again. The Virat Kohli-led side were in a precarious position on Day 5, gone six wickets down with a lead of 154 runs. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are baffled by change in his Facebook DP, flood comments section: 'Heaven has internet'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans were taken by surprise on Thursday, after they noticed that changes had been made to his Facebook profile. The late actor's display picture appeared to have been updated, leaving his fans scratching their heads. Read more

This Twitter post of bell peppers with googly eyes is what you need to see today

Are you looking for something that can leave you giggling uncontrollable for a long time? Worry not, because the Internet is here with a hilarious object that can leave you doing so for quite some time. Read more

Watch| 'Afghan baby lifted over wall at Kabul airport reunited with father': US Marines﻿

