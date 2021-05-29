News updates from HT: Vaccine production cannot be ramped up overnight, explains govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vaccine production can't be ramped up overnight, Centre explains why

The Union health ministry on Friday said vaccine production takes time and even if the production is being ramped up, it will not be translated to an increase in the immediate supply as this is not an overnight process. Read More

Govt may ease battery PLI rules as companies raise concerns

India may relax some of the conditions set in the ₹18,100 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to attract investments from a host of companies in the energy and power sector. Read More

Zerodha plans Rs.200-crore ESOP buyback

Online brokerage Zerodha aims to roll out a buyback plan for its employees worth Rs.200 crore at a self-assessed valuation of $2 billion, a senior executive of the company told Mint on Friday. Read More

BS Yediyurappa stares at fighting a lone political battle

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa stares at fighting a lone battle against the growing tide of dissent with at least half of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators now firmly picking their sides, people aware of the developments said. Read More

There will come a time when Kohli will say 'enough, let him lead the side': Ex-chief selector bats for split captaincy

Former India chairman of selectors Kiran More believes there will come a time when India captain Virat Kohli hands over the reins of at least one format to current white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Read More

Huma Qureshi is the queen of quirky prints in ₹23k indigo mini kaftan dress

Huma Qureshi has lately been nailing a lot of looks. The actor who is busy promoting her recently released web series, has been slaying in all styles. Read More

Anupam Kher slams journalist's 'unbelievably insensitive' remarks about wife Kirron Kher: 'Shame on you'

Actor Anupam Kher on Friday slammed a journalist for implying that he is 'changing his colours' because his wife Kirron Kher 'has been asked to vacate her plum seat in Chandigarh' due to her illness. Read More

‘Mehul Choksi not abducted by force’: Antigua and Barbuda police chief

Antigua and Barbuda police chief Atlee Rodney said that Indian fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was not abducted by force. Watch