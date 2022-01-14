News updates from HT: WHO recommends two new Covid-19 treatments, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

WHO recommends two new Covid-19 treatments amid rise in hospital admissions

The World Health Organization approved two new treatments for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as Omicron cases put a strain on the healthcare system around the world. The WHO experts recommended arthritis drug baricitinib and synthetic antibody treatment Sotrovimab to stave off serious illness and death from Covid-19. Read more…

US expresses concern over reports of China's actions against Tibetan Buddhists

The US state department on Thursday expressed concern over reports of China’s actions against Tibetan Buddhists, including the destruction of Buddha statues as a part of its campaign to obliterate the traditions of the ethnic minority. Read more…

Opinion | 2022 elections: It’s back to divisive politics

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has never hidden his saffron robes in politics. Which is why it isn’t a surprise when he calls the elections in the country’s most populous state an “80:20” battle, a reference to the Hindu-Muslim population ratio in UP. Read more…

'Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition': Kohli and Co unleash furious rant as DRS saves Elgar – WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli was certainly not pleased when a controversial DRS review saved Dean Elgar and offered him a lifeline. On Day 3 of the Cape Town Test between India and South Africa, things got heated in the Indian camp when R Ashwin trapped Elgar LBW but the DRS saved Elgar. The replay showed that even though the impact was well below the knee roll, the ball would have missed the stumps and gone over the top. Read more…

Kylie Jenner becomes the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram

American social media personality and business mogul Kylie Jenner has become the world's most-followed woman on Instagram. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who is soon going to become a mom for the second time, set the record recently, beating pop star Ariana Grande, who previously held the record. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra on why she slammed journo who questioned her ‘contribution to movies'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas announced the Oscars 2021 nominees in London last year. While their fans were excited to see them together on their televisions, a few people were a little less pleased. Read more…