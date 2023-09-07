'Next time you will be sent with Chandrayaan': Haryana CM's statement viral; AAP, Congress react

A video of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar telling a woman that next time she would be sent to the moon on the next Chandrayaan has gone viral courtesy the Aam Aadmi Party. "The only crime of the woman is that she asked for a factory for employment generation," the AAP tweeted along with the video. "Shame on such a chief minister. Those who were elected by the public to serve are making fun of the public...Had the same demand been made by Modiji's billionaire friends for their personal gains, Khattar would have embraced them and put the whole government in their service," the AAP tweeted.

AAP slammed Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for making fun of a woman at a Jan Samvad programme.

In the video from Khattar's public address, a woman asked for a factory. "Agli bar jo chand ke upar jayega na Chandrayaan 4, usmein tumko bhej denge. Baith jao (Next time, you will be sent to the moon on Chandrayaan 4. Sit down)," the chief minister said.

The chief minister has not yet reacted to the viral video.

"Look at the thinking of the Chief Minister of BJP...

A woman in Haryana asked CM Khattar to set up a factory in her area so that she and other women could get work. In response to this, the CM says with a shameless laugh on his face – next time you will be sent to the moon by Chandrayaan. And making fun of the reasonable demand of that poor woman instructs her to sit down. CM Khattar did exactly what BJP and RSS think. There is no respect for women in BJP and RSS, there is no place for them. Shame!" the Congress reacted.

