NGT pulls up Assam official for affidavit over land diversion for commando unit

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up Assam’s principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Raj Pal Singh’s affidavit on the diversion of 44 hectares of forest land for a commando battalion unit at the Damcherra Inner Line Reserve Forest (DILRF) near the Assam-Mizoram border for non-forestry purposes. The affidavit argued the purpose of the unit was to protect the forest. (HT PHOTO)

“We are prima facie of the view that the stand taken by the PCCF in the affidavit appears to be not in consonance with the stand of the Assam state government,” said NGT chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and members Arun Kumar Tyagi and A Senthil Vel in an order dated August 2. The NGT said the perusal of the affidavit shows that it had been unhappily worded. “...improper phrases have been used.”

The Assam government’s counsel told the tribunal he did not have a copy of the affidavit and sought time to get it to ascertain how it was filed. NGT granted the time and fixed November 6 as the next date of hearing.

NGT initiated suo moto proceedings this year to examine the legality of the diversion of protected forest land and whether it was done in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980.

On April 23, NGT observed the commando unit was established in violation of norms. On the same day, Assam’s advocate general, Debajit Saikia, submitted that the construction activity was stopped. Saikia said an application seeking permission for it was pending with the Union environment, forest and climate change ministry .

Singh filed an affidavit subsequently saying the construction of the unit was covered under the provisions of 2(b) of the Forest (Conservation) Act The affidavit argued the purpose of the unit was to protect the forest.