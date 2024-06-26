NIA announces 10 lakh reward each on gangster Goldy Brar, his aide

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday declared a cash reward of Rs.10 lakh for information on Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had taken responsibility for the murder of Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala (File Photo)

A similar reward was announced for another gangster and Brar’s aide, Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon.

The duo is wanted in a case related to the firing at the house of a businessman as part of an extortion bid on March 8 this year.

“The NIA on Wednesday spread its dragnet further in search of designated terrorist Goldy Brar and one other gangster wanted in a case of extortion and firing at the house of a businessman in Chandigarh with the declaration of a cash reward for their arrest,” NIA said in a statement.

“The agency has announced a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh each for any information leading to the apprehension/arrest of either of the two men. The agency further stated that the identity of the informant will be kept a secret,” it said.

The case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Arms Act against accused Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, son of Shamsher Singh, r/o Adesh Nagar, Sri Muktsar Sahib City, Punjab, and accused Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon alias Goldy Rajpura, son of Sukhjinder Singh of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Rajpura, Punjab, the NIA statement stated.

Earlier last month, the anti-terror probe agency filed a charge sheet against Goldy Brar in connection with the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in December 2023.

Brar, deputy of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is also wanted for organising a hit on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, 2022, and then claiming responsibility for the same.

In January this year, Brar was declared a “terrorist” under the unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA) by the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

According to officials, Brar, who is currently based in Brampton, Canada, allegedly supervises activities of the Bishnoi gang, besides assisting pro-Khalistan outfits such as Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in smuggling of weapons, drugs, targeting killings and recruitment of youngsters.

Canada too has put Brar, who originally hails from Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, on its 25 most wanted persons list.

Information with regard to the duo can be shared on the following numbers and email addresses – NIA headquarter control room Telephone Number: 011-24368800, WhatsApp/Telegram: +91-8585931100 email: do.nia@gov.in. NIA branch office, Chandigarh Telephone Number: 0172-2682900, 2682901 WhatsApp/Telegram Number: 7743002947 Telegram 7743002947 email: info-chd.nia@gov.in.