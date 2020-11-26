e-paper
NIA arrests president of PDP's youth wing

NIA arrests president of PDP’s youth wing

Waheed ur Rehman Parra’s arrest came after two days of interrogation at the New Delhi headquarters of the NIA, which summoned him because, it said, his name had surfaced during its probe of the case against deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 04:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In Srinagar, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed the arrest blackmail and said Waheed ur Rehman Parra had been falsely implicated in the case against Singh, who was arrested in January 11(Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth wing in connection with the case against a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer who was arrested in January while ferrying two suspected terrorists in a car, said agency officials familiar with the matter.

Waheed ur Rehman Parra’s arrest came after two days of interrogation at the New Delhi headquarters of the NIA, which summoned him because, it said, his name had surfaced during its probe of the case against deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh.

In Srinagar, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed the arrest blackmail and said Parra had been falsely implicated in the case against Singh, who was arrested in January 11 while travelling on the national highway to Jammu in his car along with three men, two of whom were described as Hizbul Mujahideen militants

PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti termed the arrest as black mail and said he had been falsely implicated.

”Waheed has no connection whatsoever with this man & is being falsely charged. All just to blackmail & intimidate PDP & other mainstream political parties in J&K,” she said, criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre

“BJP milks illegal scrapping of Article 370 in every nook & corner of the country. But when it comes to Kashmiris questioning its abrogation they are locked up & punished. Everyone knows at whose behest Davinder Singh worked for. Ironic that they have the gall to blame others,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote in a tweet.

Parra is contesting the District Development Council election from South Kashmir’s Pulwama. Besides being chief of the PDP’s youth wing, he is considered to be close to Mufti and has a strong base among the young in south Kashmir, where he played a pivotal role in organising the party’s public programmes.

Parra is the first politician to be arrested in the case against Davinder Singh.

