NIA arrests wives of banned Maoist outfit chief in the terror funding case

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:11 IST

The National Investigation Agency has arrested two wives of Jharkhand’s banned Maoist organization, People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), in connection with its 2018 probe related to the funding of Maoists, according to a spokesperson of the agency.

Hira Devi and Shakuntala Kumari, wives of PLFI chief Dinesh Gope were arrested and incriminating documents were seized from their Kolkata houses, the agency said. Efforts are being made to arrest Dinesh Gope as well, agency official added.

The case pertains to the seizure of Rs 25.38 Lakh cash deposited in the State Bank of India’s (SBI), Bero branch in Ranchi on November 10, 2016.

The agency spokesperson said the seized sum had been extorted from businesses and contractors from the state and was to be used for a bigger conspiracy.

“During the investigation, it was established that this money was part of a bigger criminal conspiracy relating to channelizing of the extorted levy amount collected from the contractors/businessmen engaged in the developmental projects in Jharkhand,” said the official.

The agency says its investigations suggest that these funds were being invested into dubious shell companies formed with the partnership of PLFI associates and the family members of Dinesh Gope.

“Subsequently, cash worth Rs 42.79 Lakh and other movable and immovable properties worth Rs 70 Lakh were seized/ attached in the case,” said the spokesperson.

The official added that transactions worth Rs 2.5 Crores in two dozen bank accounts in the name of shell companies as well as in the name of individual family members of Dinesh Gope, including his both wives, had also surfaced during the investigation.

NIA has already filed charge sheet against ten arrested accused and one absconding accused in the terror funding case.