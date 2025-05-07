NIA asks tourists, locals to share photos, videos of Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: In an effort to piece together the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday issued a public appeal urging tourists and locals to share photographs, videos, or any other information that may assist in the investigation. NIA teams have been camping in Pahalgam to examine the terror attack site in Baisaran meadow for evidence and have also been questioning the witnesses and suspects (HT Photo)

The federal anti-terror agency, which has already examined a sizeable number of photographs and videos, issued the statement saying, “It has now decided to scale up its efforts even more intensely to ensure that no useful information or evidence is missed out in its investigation into the horrendous crime against humanity.”

“In an appeal issued today via its official website and social media handles, NIA has urged all such people to call up the agency on mobile number 9654958816 and/or on landline number – 01124368800 --- and provide their personal details and also the details of the kind of information or inputs they want to share. A senior NIA official will then connect with the caller and arrange for the relevant information/photos/videos etc to be shared with the agency,” the statement read.

The agency added that it was “keen to examine all such information, photographs and videos in thorough detail to search for any possible clues to the assailants and their modus operandi.”

Pointing at photographs and videos in circulation on various social media platforms after the terrorist attack, the agency said, “it plans to minutely go through all these (videos and photographs), along with any other information that might be in possession of those who were in the area on or before the fateful day.”

“Tourists and others might have, advertently or inadvertently, seen, heard or clicked some relevant detail that could help NIA to unravel the conspiracy behind the unprecedented, targeted attack on tourists in Kashmir,” the NIA statement added.

NIA teams have been camping in Pahalgam to examine the terror attack site in Baisaran meadow for evidence and have also been questioning the witnesses and suspects, an official said.

Investigating all possible angles in the Pahalgam attack, the official said, “Everything, including the number of terrorists involved, is being investigated and a large number of statements are being recorded.”