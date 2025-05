Mega security drills across India: Full-list of 244 cities where exercise will be held today

A large-scale nationwide mock drill, codenamed ‘Operation Abhyaas,’ will be conducted today at 244 locations across India to “assess preparedness for emerging and complex threats.” Scheduled to begin at 4 pm, the drills will help assess the response to emergency events such as air raids, blackouts, and evacuations.

Local NGO and scout volunteers conduct a mock drill at the Bara Tooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar Market in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT)