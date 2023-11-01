NIA attaches top Maoist leader Ravinder Ganjhu's house built through extortion

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken a major step in its ongoing efforts to combat Maoist insurgency by attaching a property belonging to top Maoist Ravinder Ganjhu. The property in question, a house, is believed to have been constructed with funds obtained through extortion and levy collection from local contractors and businessmen, NIA said in a release. The NIA has attached an Immovable property belonging to the absconding accused and top Maoist, Ravinder Ganjhu. (Representative Image)

This move by the specialized counter-terrorism law enforcement agency comes as part of its pursuit of individuals involved in Maoist activities and is executed under the provisions of Section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Ravinder Ganjhu, a prominent Maoist leader and regional committee member of the proscribed outfit, CPI (Maoist), has long been a thorn in the side of law enforcement agencies. NIA investigations have revealed his extensive criminal involvement, leading to the registration of more than 55 cases against him across various police stations in Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand government and the NIA have recognized the threat posed by Ganjhu and have declared substantial rewards for his apprehension. The Jharkhand government has announced a reward of ₹15 lakh for any information leading to his capture, while the NIA has offered an additional reward of ₹5 lakh.

Ravinder Ganjhu has been a key figure in the CPI (Maoist) and has been involved in orchestrating numerous terrorist acts carried out by the organization's cadres.

Left Wing Extremism

Union home minister Amit Shah recently said Left Wing Extremism (LWE) will be totally eliminated from the country in two years and stressed the need for constant surveillance in the areas freed from Naxals so that the problem does not revive there again. Chairing a meeting last month to review the security situation in LWE-affected states, Shah said the Modi government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against left wing extremism since 2014.

The review meeting was attended by the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also attended the meeting where Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were represented by state ministers. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also advocated the continued deployment of paramilitary forces to battle the problem.

