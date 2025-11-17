NIA calls Umar ‘suicide bomber’,nabs key plotter

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said it has arrested one of the main conspirators in the Red Fort blast case — a plumber from Kashmir who owned the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the iconic monument on November 10, killing 11 people as it referred to the driver of the car as a “suicide bomber” for the first time. Police officers and forensic technicians work at the site of the blast in a Hyundai i20 car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in Delhi on Nov 10. (REUTERS)

In a statement, the federal anti-terror agency said the accused, Amir Rashid Ali, allegedly colluded with “suicide bomber” Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was behind the wheels when the vehicle exploded, to carry out the attack. The NIA said Ali had come to Delhi to allegedly facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) to trigger the blast.

This is also the first time the agency has referred to the car as a “vehicle-borne IED”.

“Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested from Delhi… The accused, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in J&K, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack,” the statement said.

Ali was among the two men who accompanied Umar in the Hyundai i20 that stopped at a petrol pump in Sector 27, Faridabad, for a PUC certificate on October 29. The third man was identified as Sonu, who worked at the second-hand car dealership from where the i20 was eventually purchased by Ali, who was detained by the J&K Police a day after the blast.

At 6.52pm on November 10, at Netaji Subhash Marg, a slow-moving i20—which had been sold multiple times, retrofitted with a CNG tank, and carried the registration number HR26CE7674—blew up at a traffic signal near the Lal Quila metro station. The ensuing blaze charred at least 11 people.

The agency, which took over the case a day after the blast, said forensic tests confirmed that Umar was driving the car when it exploded. “NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the Vehicle Borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama District and Assistant Professor in General Medicine Department in Al Falah University,” the statement said.

It added that NIA has also seized “another vehicle” belonging to Umar. “The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast,” the agency said.

Investigators had earlier seized three cars—a silver Maruti Brezza, a red Ford EcoSport and a Maruti Swift Dzire—as they worked to piece together the logistics and transport chain behind the Red Fort blast. Security agencies have focused on what they described as a “white-collar terror network” spanning Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh that may have been planning an attack for months.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has filed a separate FIR to investigate the broader criminal conspiracy of the module, including whether explosives were procured and vehicles purchased to carry out a suicide attack similar to the 2019 Pulwama incident.

Security officials aware of the matter said they were working in close coordination with other central agencies and police forces to trace the wider network involved in the attack.

“Multiple teams are following leads across states as part of efforts to uncover the broader conspiracy behind the case. The investigation remains active and multi-layered, with the agency focusing on identifying additional suspects, funding channels, and possible foreign links,” an officer said on condition of anonymity.