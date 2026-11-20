The National Investigation Agency (NIA) director general Rakesh Aggarwal on Friday pushed back against the allegations levelled by US national Matthew VanDyke against Indian authorities, saying he never raised the allegations while in India”.

American citizen Matthew Aaron VanDyke (HT_PRINT)

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VanDyke, through a series of posts on X, had recently alleged that he was arrested in India in March this year as part of Russia’s war against Ukraine. He also claimed that while lodged in Tihar jail for nearly six months, he faced mistreatment in the form of beatings and was not provided with medical care. He has indicated that he would disclose more details about his incarceration at a later stage.

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“He has made these allegations (referring to mistreatment) regarding his time in judicial custody, not against the NIA. During the course of investigation, he appeared before the court six-seven times. He never made these allegations then,” NIA director general Aggarwal said while addressing the media in Delhi at the end of the two-day counter-terrorism conference on Friday.

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Aggarwal added that, in fact, after getting bail in September, VanDyke had returned from the US once to attend the court proceedings.

The NIA arrested VanDyke and the six Ukrainians on March 13. It alleged that they entered Myanmar through Mizoram without valid travel documents and trained members of ethnic armed groups, including the Chin National Front and the Kachin Independence Army, for nearly three months in drone operations, assembly and jamming technology.

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The agency initially invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), but did not include them in its charge sheet. The seven were charged under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, which provide for compoundable offences.

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When asked about the UAPA charges, Aggarwal said, “They came to India on a valid visa but entered Myanmar illegally, where they trained certain insurgents some of whom are suspected to be IIGs (Indian insurgent groups). So far, it has been proven that they came on valid visas to India and entered Myanmar illegally. This part of the investigation is complete and a charge sheet has been filed. The second part of the investigation is being carried out to know exactly who are IIGs trained by them. Unless we are unable to identify the persons who were trained by them, it will not be possible to charge them under the UAPA. So, further probe is going on. There is a lot of data (being analysed) and we have to establish the identity of insurgents.”

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A Delhi court last month allowed US national Matthew VanDyke to return to his home country until February 24 next year.

Asked if he (VanDyke) would now return to India after making the Tihar jail allegations, Aggarwal said that if he did not, “the law will take its course.”