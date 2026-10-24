US national Matthew VanDyke allowed to stay out of India until February 24

A Delhi court on Friday allowed US national Matthew VanDyke to return to his home country until February 24 next year, after he appeared before it in a case in which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has accused him and six Ukrainian nationals of training Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups in drone warfare. Bailed-out US National Matthew Aaron Vandyke arrives at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court to appear before the NIA court in the Myanmar training camp case, after returning from the USA. (ANI)

However, news agency PTI quoted VanDyke as saying that he’ll stay in India till the case is over. “There’s no reason for it [the case] to continue. I’ll stay in India until this is over,” he said.

The US national also said that he had removed his lawyer due to financial difficulties. “I don’t have any comments on the case. It’s all ongoing. Especially now that I’m my own lawyer. I don’t want to talk about it. There is a money issue. That’s the main issue,” he added.

VanDyke returns for proceedings Special Judge Prashant Sharma passed the order while hearing applications moved by the seven foreign nationals. The proceedings were held in-camera.

VanDyke, who was granted permission to travel to the US for a month in September, returned to India to appear before the court. The six Ukrainian nationals, who were also allowed to leave India, appeared through video conferencing, citing health issues. The court extended the permission for all seven accused to remain outside India until February 24.

According to the court order, seen by HT, the NIA did not oppose VanDyke’s return to the US. The agency told the court that it needed more time to investigate several aspects of the case, with its counsel Rahul Tyagi making submissions to this effect.