Matthew VanDyke, US national held in Myanmar arms training case, allowed longer stay outside India by Delhi court
This comes after the NIA submitted that they need more time to investigate several aspects of the case.
A Delhi court on Friday extended, till February 24 next year, the permission to stay outside India granted to US national Matthew VanDyke and six other Ukraine nationals. They were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March over allegations that they trained ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.
This comes after the NIA submitted that they need more time to investigate several aspects of the case.
Vandyke flies to India for court hearing
Mathew VanDyke was allowed to return to his home country for a month and returned for the court hearing on Friday. The six Ukrainian, however, have not returned to India.
The court had directed VanDyke, in an order last month, to appear before it within 72 hours of returning to India, an earlier HT report quoted a person familiar with the matter as saying.
The Delhi court had allowed VanDyke and the six Ukrainians to return to their respective countries on the condition that they would rejoin the investigation. The seven were arrested in March under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) subsequently dropped in its chargesheet filed in September.
In the chargesheet, the NIA charged the seven accused only under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, an offence that can be compounded. VanDyke paid the compounding fees for the alleged violations under the Act and was granted default bail by the court last month.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More