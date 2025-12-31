NIA court hands out life term to key accused in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror case in Assam

SILCHAR: A special court in Guwahati has sentenced an Assam man to life imprisonment for attempting to set up a module of the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen terror group to carry out terror attacks in the state in 2017-18. Zaman was sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiring to commit a terrorist act (PEXEL/FIle Photo)

A statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the prime accused in the case, Md. Kamruj Zaman, also known as Dr Hurairah and Kamaruddin, was convicted by the special court on three offences and sentenced to jail.

It said Zaman was sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for conspiring to commit a terrorist act, and five years each for recruiting people to commit a terrorist act and for associating with a terror group to further its activities. The three jail terms will run concurrently.

According to NIA, the case was registered in Hojai district’s Jamunamukh area in 2018 in connection with a conspiracy to spread terror among the public by establishing an Hizbul network in the state.

NIA said Zaman had recruited several individuals, including Sahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam and Omar Faruk, as part of the plot.

In March 2019, NIA filed a chargesheet against five accused. Three of them, Alom, Alam and Faruk, pleaded guilty and were convicted. The fifth accused, Jaynal Uddin, died during the trial.