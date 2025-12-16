NIA court issues NBW against Pahalgam attack handler Sajid Jatt

A Jammu court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF) leader and main handler of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack - Saifullah alias Sajid Jatt on the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), people familiar with the development said. In its chargesheet, the NIA has also invoked the penal section against the accused for waging war against India. (PTI photo)

The NBW was issued on Monday, when the agency filed a 1,500 page charge sheet in the Pahalgam attack linking Pakistan to the conspiracy.

Saifullah alias Sajid Jatt, who is also known by other aliases such as Ali Bhai, Habibullah Malik, Langda, Usman Habib and Numan, was designated a terrorist by the Union home ministry in 2022.

He is a resident of village Changa Nanga in district Kasur of Pakistan Punjab.

“Jatt is s an active terrorist of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Toiba, operating from Pakistan and providing weapons, money and moral support to terrorists active in Kashmir Valley. He joined LeT in 1998 and was active in Yaripora area of Kulgam District. During this period, he developed relationship with a lady namely Shubi and married with her in the year 2005 and gave birth to a son and thereafter, he left Kashmir and crossed the border to Pakistan in 2006 leaving behind his newly born son in district Kulgam,” said an officer who didn’t want to be named.

NIA probe has revealed that he was in regular touch with the three terrorists — Faisal Jatt alias Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran, and Hamza Afghani — who had killed the 25 tourists and a pony operator on April 22 at Baisaran meadow.

For the role he played in Pahalgam attack, a second officer said, LeT and Pakistan army/ISI are now protecting him.

The April 22 terror attack at the picturesque Baisaran meadow had brought India and Pakistan at the brink of a full-scale war. India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the May 10 ceasefire.