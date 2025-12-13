2016 NIA officer murder: Allahabad HC split, case to larger bench

The Allahabad high court on Thursday delivered a split verdict in the nine-year-old case related to the killing of National Investigation Agency (NIA) deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tanzeel Ahmed and his wife Farzana, who were shot dead in their car in Bijnor in 2016. The differing views of the two judges have resulted in the matter being referred to a larger bench. Representational image (Sourced)

A division bench comprising Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Harvir Singh differed on the fate of the accused Raiyyan. Justice Gupta ruled in favour of acquittal, citing serious omissions and contradictions in the prosecution’s case, while Justice Singh partially upheld the May 2022 trial court order, confirming Raiyyan’s conviction but commuting his death sentence to life imprisonment.

Justice Gupta observed that key eyewitnesses, including the deceased officer’s brother and daughter, had not named the assailants at the time of lodging the FIR. He also noted inconsistencies in witness testimonies presented during the trial.

Due to the divergent opinions, the case has been referred to Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, who will constitute a special bench of three judges to hear the matter afresh.

Another accused, Munir, died during the pendency of the proceedings before the high court.

The case dates back to April 2016, when Tanzeel Ahmed, then posted as a deputy superintendent of police with the NIA, and his wife were returning from a wedding in Kasba Seohara town of Bijnor district. Their car was allegedly overtaken by two bike-borne assailants, who opened fire. Tanzeel died on the spot, while Farzana succumbed to her injuries ten days later.

At the time, Tanzeel Ahmed was investigating several terror-related cases.

During the trial, the sessions court examined 19 witnesses, including Tanzeel’s brother Raghib Masood, an eyewitness, Hasib, and the officer’s daughter. In May 2022, the trial court convicted Raiyyan and Munir for murder, sentencing them to death and imposing a fine of ₹1 lakh each.