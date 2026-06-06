NIA court orders framing of charges against 26 PFI leaders for seeking to establish caliphate

A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 26 accused members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), observing that there is “grave suspicion” of a conspiracy by the accused to overthrow the Indian government and establish an Islamic caliphate by 2047.

The court further directed framing charges against the PFI, describing it as a juristic person capable of committing offences.(HT_PRINT)

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The order was passed by Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House courts.

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“The material on record raises grave suspicion that the accused, acting through and on behalf of the Popular Front of India and its National Executive Council (NEC), agreed and acted in furtherance of a single conspiracy — to overthrow the secular democratic government of India and to establish an Islamic Caliphate under Sharia law in India on or before 2047 through an armed struggle against the state,” the court observed.

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{{^usCountry}} “Each accused’s role, on the material at face value, fits into one or more limbs of the conspiracy; direction at the NEC level; execution at the State level; arms training; terror funding... recruitment in the States and organisational support to ISIS,” the court added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Each accused’s role, on the material at face value, fits into one or more limbs of the conspiracy; direction at the NEC level; execution at the State level; arms training; terror funding... recruitment in the States and organisational support to ISIS,” the court added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The court also directed the framing of charges under IPC provisions related to criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government and promoting enmity between religious groups. Among those charged are PFI chairman OMA Salam and vice-chairman EM Abdul Rahman. The accused have been summoned to appear before the court on July 10 for formal framing of charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also directed the framing of charges under IPC provisions related to criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government and promoting enmity between religious groups. Among those charged are PFI chairman OMA Salam and vice-chairman EM Abdul Rahman. The accused have been summoned to appear before the court on July 10 for formal framing of charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court further directed framing charges against the PFI, describing it as a juristic person capable of committing offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court further directed framing charges against the PFI, describing it as a juristic person capable of committing offences. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arnabjit Sur ...Read More Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city. Read Less

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