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NIA court orders framing of charges against 26 PFI leaders for seeking to establish caliphate

The order was passed by Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House courts.

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 07:50 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 26 accused members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), observing that there is “grave suspicion” of a conspiracy by the accused to overthrow the Indian government and establish an Islamic caliphate by 2047.

The court further directed framing charges against the PFI, describing it as a juristic person capable of committing offences.(HT_PRINT)

The order was passed by Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House courts.

Also read | Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla arrested in NIA crackdown on pre-poll Bhangar blast case

“The material on record raises grave suspicion that the accused, acting through and on behalf of the Popular Front of India and its National Executive Council (NEC), agreed and acted in furtherance of a single conspiracy — to overthrow the secular democratic government of India and to establish an Islamic Caliphate under Sharia law in India on or before 2047 through an armed struggle against the state,” the court observed.

Also read | NIA court sentences 3 Kashmiri students 10 years jail in terror conspiracy case

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

unlawful activities (prevention) act ipc pfi uapa
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