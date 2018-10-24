NIA files charge sheet against Pak terrorist held after Kupwara shootout

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on filed a charge sheet against a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist who was nabbed by security forces earlier this year, a fortnight after his group infiltrated into India from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA has charged Zabiullah alias Hamza (20) under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Arms Act and few others.

The agency said Zabiullah hailed from Multan in Pakistan and his group was intercepted by security forces on the intervening night of March 20-21 in the forests of Chak Fatah Khan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. While five members of his group were killed in the encounter, Zabiullah managed to escape.

Three army personnel and two policemen were killed, while four other troops were injured during this encounter.

Zabiullah was injured during the encounter and was apprehended a fortnight later from the same district.

“Besides other articles, five AK-47 rifles, two pistols, two under barrel grenade launchers (UBGL), one silencer, knife, four compasses and huge quantity of ammunitions were recovered from the scene of the crime. Zabiullah was arrested later from Jugtiyal in Kupwara,” an NIA spokesperson said.

During investigation, the NIA said it was found that in the first week of March this year, a group of six LeT terrorists infiltrated into India through the LoC along Kupwara. “This group of terrorists was heading towards Lolab area of Kupwara for establishing their bases for carrying out subversive activities in furtherance of waging war against India,” the agency said.

“Investigation carried out by the NIA has proved that Zabiullah is a Pakistani national and belonged to the LeT. Evidence collected from the scene of crime clearly linked the AK 47 recovered from Zabiullah’s possession with the empty cartridges recovered from the site of encounter,” the agency added.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 23:10 IST