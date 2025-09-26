NIA files charge sheet against two in 2023 murder of BJP leader in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against two Maoist operatives in connection with the 2023 murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. They have been arrested, police officers aware , requesting anonymity. Ratan Dubey, who was the vice-president of the BJP’s Narayanpur unit and the area’s assembly convener, was hacked to death during an election campaign in the market area of Kaushalnar village (Filed)

Ratan Dubey, who was the vice-president of the BJP’s Narayanpur unit and the area’s assembly convener, was hacked to death during an election campaign in the market area of Kaushalnar village, three days before the first phase of polling in the state.

The charge sheet was submitted before the special NIA court in Jagdalpur on Thursday. Shivanand Nag and his father Narayan Prasad Nag were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The agency said in a statement that the duo were actively involved in the criminal conspiracy behind Dubey’s murder and were working as operatives of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). They also had a history of political, business, and personal rivalry with Dubey, the statement added.

The NIA’s probe also established the role of members of the Bayanar Area Committee and Barsoor Area Committee of the East Bastar Division of CPI (Maoist), along with their overground workers, the statement said.

Since taking over the case in February 2024, the NIA has filed one main charge sheet and two supplementary chargesheets. Earlier, the agency chargesheeted accused Dhan Singh Korram in June last year, while two others — Sainuram Korram and Laluram Korram — were arrested and chargesheeted in December 2024.