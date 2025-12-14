The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to file a charge sheet in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack next week, when the 180-day deadline since the first arrests ends, people familiar with the development said on Saturday. NIA may file charge sheet in Pahalgam terror attack next week

Two Pahalgam locals — Bashir Ahmad Jothar and Parvez Ahmad Jothar — were arrested on June 22 this year, nearly two months after terrorists killed 25 tourists and a pony operator at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. The two arrested were accused of harbouring and assisting the three Pakistani terrorists - Suleiman Shah, Hamza Afghani alias Afghan and Jibran - involved in the attack.

In October, NIA sought 45 more days from a Jammu court beyond stipulated 90-day time to complete the probe, which was allowed by the court on September 18.

“The tentative 180-day deadline for filing the charge sheet under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) since the day of arrest ends on December 18, by when we should be able to file the charge sheet in Pahalgam terror attack,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

As earlier reported by HT in October, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front will likely be named in the charge sheet.

On July 29, Union home minister Amit Shah confirmed in Parliament that the terrorists were from Pakistan and belonged to LeT.

According to the officer quoted above, during its probe over the last over six months, NIA has recovered some Pakistani contact numbers from the phone numbers of the Jothars, which are crucial to unearth the entire conspiracy.

Besides, the recoveries made from Shah, Jibran and Afghan have also been examined by National Forensic Science University, Gandhi Nagar.

“During investigation, names of some more suspects and additional clues have surfaced which are required to be substantiated to unearth the conspiracy of the accused persons and more OGWs (overground workers). Additional evidence such as forensic reports and forensic data of seized mobile phones are yet to be received and analysed,” NIA informed a court in September.

As part of its probe, the federal agency has questioned over 1,000 people, including tourists, mule owners, pony owners, photographers, employees and shop workers.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. Indian forces bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in pre-dawn strikes --- in which at least 100 terrorists were killed --- and sparked a series of attacks and counter-attacks across the western border, involving fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and fierce artillery and rocket duels. In one such attack on the night of May 9-10, the Indian Air Force struck targets at 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations. After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 evening.