NIA raids at 16 places in probe into 2022 murder of BJP leader

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out simultaneous raids at 16 locations across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Thursday as part of its probe into the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, an official familiar with the matter said. BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.(ANI)

Nettaru was killed on July 26, 2022, in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada district, by two motorcycle-borne assailants. The NIA raids focused on gathering evidence related to six accused who remain absconding and are believed to have links abroad, the official said. The agency suspects these accused maintain connections with local contacts in south India.

Dakshina Kannada SP N Yetish confirmed that local police had cooperated with the NIA’s operations but were not informed about the seizures or any detentions. “The NIA officers informed us minutes before their raids, and we extended cooperation,” he said.

The raids included searches of properties and residences associated with those suspected of aiding or communicating with the absconding accused.

The targeted locations included Bengaluru, Kodagu district, Dakshina Kannada, Chennai in Tamil Nadu, and Ernakulam in Kerala. Areas in Dakshina Kannada, including Uppinangady, Belthangady, Sullia, and Madadka village, and Kodagu’s Chowdlu, Hosathota, and Kalkandur villages were searched.

In Bellare, the residence of Abubakkar Siddique, one of the missing accused, was inspected. Siddique, for whom the NIA had announced a ₹2 lakh reward, evaded authorities despite repeated notices. Similarly, in Padangadi village of Belthangady Taluk, a raid on the house of another accused, Naushad, revealed the family had fled and locked the house before the operation.

The NIA tracked down Naushad’s mother and sister through mobile phone data and conducted a five-hour search, video-recording the process.

The case, initially investigated by special police teams, was handed over to the NIA due to its complexity and potential international links. The agency has already filed a 1,500-page charge sheet against 20 people, 14 of whom are in custody, while the remaining six are absconding. The charge sheet included testimonies from 240 witnesses.

The murder of Nettaru is believed to have been an act of revenge for the killing of a local youth. The NIA court has issued non-bailable warrants against seven of the accused, as the investigation continues to unfold.