Prime accused in Karnataka BJP activist Praveen Nettaru murder case arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the prime accused in the case related to the 2022 murder of Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru in Bengaluru. Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district's Bellare village on July 26, 2022. (iStock)

The accused, Mustafa Paichar was arrested by NIA officials from his hideout in Karnataka, said sources.

He was hacked to death in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk allegedly by Popular Front of India 'Killer Squads' or 'Service Teams'.

NIA took over case in August 2022. A total of 21 persons, including the absconders, have so far been chargesheeted by the NIA under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. As per the NIA, the PFI has been indulging in such targeted 'hate killings' with the aim of driving a communal wedge and spreading communal hatred with its ultimate objective of establishing an Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

In September 2022, the Central government declared PFI as "unlawful association" and temporarily banned the organisation for five years under the UAPA act.