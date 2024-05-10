Karnataka man chops off minor girl's head, takes it with him for calling off marriage

In a gruesome incident, a man in Karnataka’s Madikeri chopped off a minor girl’s head and took it along with him after their marriage was called off. Kodagu police are searching for the accused, and he is yet to be arrested. Karnataka man chops off minor girl's head, takes it with him

Also Read - Water-purifier technician in Bengaluru gropes woman after entering her house, arrested: Report

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to a PTI report, the 32-year-old man Prakash’s marriage was fixed with 16-year-old Meena, and the engagement was scheduled for Thursday. The child welfare department was informed about the ceremony, and the officials arrived at the location to stop the event. They gave counselling to the family members of Prakash and Meena, and the engagement was called off after Meena’s family agreed that they would get her married after she turned 18.

After Meena’s family reached their house in the evening, Prakash arrived there and started creating a ruckus. He assaulted on the family members of Meena and pulled her out of the room. The accused got a weapon that is used to cut trees and chopped her head using it. He later fled the scene with a chopped head.

Speaking to the news agency, Kodagu’s Superintendent of Police (SP) said, “We are putting all the efforts into arresting the accused. The victim’s mom is also injured, and she is being treated at the hospital currently. The father is doing well.”

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act. Meena was the youngest among three sisters and two brothers.