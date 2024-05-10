Water-purifier technician in Bengaluru gropes woman after entering her house, arrested: Report

A woman in Bengaluru was sexually harassed by a technician who ventured into her house to install a water purifier, reported The Times of India. A case has been registered in Begur police station and police arrested the accused. Water-purifier technician in Bengaluru gropes woman after entering her house(AP)

Also Read - Bengaluru's Mantri Square mall seized for not paying property tax: Reports

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the report, a 30-year-old woman in Begur wanted to get water purifier-related work and raised a service request to the company. After multiple reminders, the company sent a technician to the house of the woman.

The woman who was alone in the house opened the door for the technician and explained him the issue with the water purifier. After learning that there was nobody in the house, he asked her to turn down the main switch to reinstall the water purifier.

He then started touching her inappropriately and groped her while she was working in the kitchen. The woman then pushed him out of the kitchen, locked herself in and dialled a friend nearby for help. By the time the friend arrived, he started attacking her from outside the kitchen. However, they both confronted him, and he fled after being slightly injured.

However, the woman reached out to the police and filed a case against the accused. The police got the technician's details from the company, but when they called, the accused did not respond. On Wednesday, he was traced, and an investigation is ongoing.