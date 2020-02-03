NIA raids continue across Kashmir in Davinder case

india

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 05:17 IST

SRINAGAR: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) carried out multiple searches in Kashmir Valley on Monday in connection with the probe related to alleged terror links of suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh.

The searches were conducted by the NIA in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and south Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts. The locations that were searched included Singh’s ancestral residence in Tral, said officials.

Another team of NIA officials raided the residence of a government employee in Kupwara’s Jaggerpora village, and another house in the same district, said officials privy to the matter. The teams also conducted raids on the houses of two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Shopian district, the official added.

Singh was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir last month. The agency has been conducting raids at several other places in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and south Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts after the arrests of Singh, Syed Naveed and two others arrested in this case.

On Sunday,too, the NIA had carried out several raids in south Kashmir. Official’s privy to investigations said the raids were carried after NIA arrested some people on the insistence of Syed Naveed. The house of sarpanch Tariq Mir in Shopian in south Kashmir was also raided in connection with the same case.

On January 23, a special NIA court in Jammu had granted 15-day custody of Davinder Singh, Syed Naveed, Irfan Shafi Mir, Rafi Ahmad Rather and Syed Irfan Ahmad to the investigating agency.