Khalistani-gangster nexus: NIA raids over 100 locations across 6 states

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday began raids at over 100 locations across six states as part of its probe into a nexus of gangsters, Khalistanis, and smugglers, people familiar with the matter said. Central agencies and state police forces have been cracking down on criminals and terrorists. (HT PHOTO)

The people said fresh leads on the activities of the gangsters and Khalistanis operating from north Indian states as well as abroad prompted the raids in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

Central agencies and state police forces have been cracking down on organised criminals and terrorists hiding and operating from different parts of the country and abroad including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Australia, and the US.

The Delhi Police have arrested over 200 people as part of their crackdown on the gangster-terrorist nexus over the last seven months and seized arms and ammunition, including AK-47s, grenade launchers, and hand grenades.

Police in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, etc have carried out coordinated raids to dismantle the gangster network.

In a charge sheet filed in March, the NIA said the network has established like an ecosystem seen in Mumbai in the 1990s.

NIA has arrested 30 gangsters and their associates over the last seven months after raiding over 200 locations and hideouts in seven states. It has seized 13 properties, frozen 95 bank accounts, and issued 20 lookout circulars against criminals and terrorists.

NIA, which has been probing three cases, has found criminals involved in all kinds of terror, violence, and criminal activities, including targeted hits, contract killings, and extortion.

“These gangs were using cyberspace to publicise their acts of terror and violence to spread fear and panic... NIA has found many conspiracies to kill and extort were being hatched from inside jails of different states and were being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad,” said an official.