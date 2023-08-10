Telangana: NIA raids house of suspected PFI activist in Karimnagar

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of a suspected activist of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) in Telangana’s Karimnagar, people familiar with the matter said. (Representative Photo)

A team of NIA from Hyderabad, acting on a tip-off, with assistance from a team of Telangana Armed Reserve Police Force swooped on the residence of one Tafreez Khan, 20, at Karkhana Gadda near Husseinipura Colony at around 4am on Thursday, said the people mentioned above.

“We have no information about the searches and all that we have done was to provide security arrangements at the area as per the request of the NIA,” a local police official said on condition of anonymity.

Khan was not there at his residence when the searches took place, police said.

The NIA team questioned his family members. “They reportedly seized some documents and literature from Khan’s house and left the place within three hours,” the police official quoted above said.

In September 2022, too, the NIA raided the residence of Khan and a few other places in the neighbouring Jagitial district.

The NIA team also carried out searches at a few other hideouts of the PFI in Adilabad.

The home ministry, through a gazette notification issued on 27 September 2022, imposed a ban on PFI and its eight affiliates – Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, effectively declaring them as “terror organisations”.