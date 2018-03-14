NIA: UK resident who entered India illegally had ties with al-Qaeda

The National investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed formal charges against a UK resident who entered India illegally from Bangladesh for planning to carry out terrorist activities in the country and also to fight for the Rohingyas in Myanmar.

Samiun Rehman, a British national of Bangladeshi origin, was arrested in east Delhi in September 2017.

The NIA said incriminating material including alleged chats with an al-Qaeda associate were found in his laptop and mobile phone showing his alleged allegiance to the proscribed terror outfit.

Rehman’s parents settled in the UK from Bangladesh in 1960s. His businessman father lives in London. Rehman was allegedly radicalised while serving a prison sentence in London. He later went to Mauritania after his release.

The NIA in a statement said that during the investigation it was established that Rehman illegally entered India from Bangladesh through the Beenapole border in West Bengal. He stayed at several hideouts in India, the agency said.

“He wanted to establish base of proscribed terror outfit al-Qaeda in Delhi in order to carry out terrorist activities in India and he also had planned to fight for the Rohingya cause in Myanmar,” said the NIA statement.

A pistol and four rounds of ammunition were seized from him when he was arrested, the agency said.