NIA court grants bail to PDP leader Parra in terror case

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) released People’s Democratic Party youth wing president Waheed ur Rehman Parra on bail on Saturday, an official familiar with the development said.

Special judge Sunit Gupta released Parra on a surety of ₹1 lakh. Parra was arrested by the NIA for his alleged involvement with the Hizbul Mujahideen on November 25 last year, a few days after filing nomination papers as a People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidate. He won the district development council elections from south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The NIA has alleged that Parra had “closed links” with Irfan Shafi Mir, who was earlier arrested along with Naveed Babu and suspended deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh.

The agency has claimed that Parra conspired with the other accused to support Hizbul Mujahideen, a charge denied by the PDP which had termed his arrest as “politically motivated”.