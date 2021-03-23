IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Night curfew returns to Odisha’s Malkangiri district after 3 months
Night curfew in Malkangiri will remain in force till March 31. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)
Night curfew in Malkangiri will remain in force till March 31. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

Night curfew returns to Odisha’s Malkangiri district after 3 months

Malkangiri has no active Covid-19 cases currently and did not report any new positive cases on Monday but the night curfew as imposed in view of the Bada Yatra, Dola Jatra and Holi festivities in different parts of the district.
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:53 AM IST

Authorities in Odisha’s southern district of Malkangiri clamped night curfew on Monday between March 23 and 31 to stop the spread of Covid-19 in view of a series of upcoming festivals.

It is for the first time in three months that night curfew has been reimposed in the district.

Though Malkangiri has no active Covid-19 cases currently and did not report any new positive cases on Monday, district collector Yeddula Vijay imposed the night curfew in view of the Bada Yatra, Dola Jatra and Holi festivities in different parts of the district. The order issued by the district administration said no one can venture out of their homes between 9 pm and 6 am for the next nine days except for essential activities.

The night curfew order came on a day Odisha reported 146 new Covid-19 cases, its single-day highest in the last two months with Bhubaneswar’s premier B-school Xavier Institute of Management reporting 45 cases.

“The institute has been sealed and close watch is being maintained. All the 45 positive cases are asymptomatic and all of them had travelled to Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu recently,” said special relief commissioner (SRC) Pradip Jena.

Jena, who reviewed the preparedness of the state government to tackle rising infections, on Monday asked all district collectors and superintendents of police to strictly enforce Covid-19 guidelines in marketplaces, malls and other commercial establishments across the state.

The SRC said already restrictions have been clamped in the state for Holi and Dola Purnima this weekend. “We do not want to unnecessarily clamp restrictions but if the situation needs, we will take an appropriate call,” said Jena hinting at a possibility of a lockdown once again.

The SRC said panchayati raj institution (PRI) members like sarpanch, ward members and panchayat samiti members as well as anganwadi workers would be deployed in the fight against Covid resurgence. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik is expected to review the situation on Tuesday.

The detection of the large number of cases from XIMB prompted the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officials to restrict the participation of people in Dola Purnima. In an order, the BMC said a maximum of 6 people would be allowed to take part in Dolajatra. All six must wear masks.

In Ganjam district, which had become a Covid hotspot in July-August last year, the administration made RT-PCR test report compulsory for people visiting the district from places like Surat.

Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said entry into the district will be allowed only to people with health-related issues. Those without RT-PCR reports will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine for seven days.

“As festivals like Danda Nacha and Yatras are approaching, residents of Ganjam district who are settled outside Odisha for jobs or business will return to their homes. Therefore, I request the concerned organisers not to invite them for the festivals. I also urge the non-resident Odias not to visit the district only to participate in these festivals,” appealed Kulange, warning that if the district administration received reports of devotees coming to the district from outside stations for Danda Yatra, the celebrations will be cancelled.

He said that lockdown and shutdown situations may return to the district if safety precautions are not followed by citizens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Night curfew in Malkangiri will remain in force till March 31. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)
Night curfew in Malkangiri will remain in force till March 31. (Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

Night curfew returns to Odisha’s Malkangiri district after 3 months

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Malkangiri has no active Covid-19 cases currently and did not report any new positive cases on Monday but the night curfew as imposed in view of the Bada Yatra, Dola Jatra and Holi festivities in different parts of the district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
india news

Isro demonstrates technology for quantum encrypted data transmission

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:53 AM IST
This experiment can form the basis for a future quantum key encrypted data transmission between satellites and ground stations
READ FULL STORY
Close
There were 345,377 active cases and 11,181,253 people who have recovered from the viral disease.(AFP Photo)
There were 345,377 active cases and 11,181,253 people who have recovered from the viral disease.(AFP Photo)
india news

India sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 cases at 40,715, tally over 11.68 mn

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:49 AM IST
The fresh infections and deaths have pushed the country’s infection tally to over 11.68 million and the death toll has now risen to 160,166.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Param Bir Singh. (HT archive)
Param Bir Singh. (HT archive)
india news

SC likely to hear ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh’s petition on March 26

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:43 AM IST
In his plea, Singh claimed that he was transferred to a low-key post in Mumbai Police’s Home Guards by an order on March 17 “immediately” after he brought the corrupt practices of home minister Anil Deshmukh to the knowledge of Maharashtra CM, deputy CM, and some other senior leaders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the signing of the MoA for Ken-Betwa Link Project, in Bhopal on Monday. (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the signing of the MoA for Ken-Betwa Link Project, in Bhopal on Monday. (ANI)
india news

MP, UP sign Ken-Betwa pact: Here’s why it alarmed environmentalists

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Environmental activists said the project would spell doom for the Panna tiger reserve, known for its critically endangered white-rumped vultures besides a thriving big cat population
READ FULL STORY
Close
P Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Media Group hoped that this initiative will create excitement among children for water conservation.(PTI file photo)
P Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Media Group hoped that this initiative will create excitement among children for water conservation.(PTI file photo)
india news

Registration for Ganga Quest 2021 begins as UNESCO, NMCG celebrate Water Day

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:16 AM IST
The event included felicitating the winners of a water conservation awareness programme, and screening of their winning animation short films, according to an official release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme court . (HT Archive)
Supreme court . (HT Archive)
india news

Supreme Court to pronounce order on loan moratorium extension today

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:09 AM IST
The Centre had agreed to waive compound interest on loans for six categories of borrowers who secured loans of up to 2 crore. Various business associations and corporate bodies have demanded an extension of this benefit
READ FULL STORY
Close
7-day Bihar Museum Biennale kicks off in Patna
7-day Bihar Museum Biennale kicks off in Patna
india news

7-day Bihar Museum Biennale kicks off in Patna

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:06 AM IST
The Bihar Museum Biennale also includes two days of international conferences and four days of master class sessions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting frontline coronavirus warriors wearing face masks along a road.(AFP)
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting frontline coronavirus warriors wearing face masks along a road.(AFP)
india news

One year of lockdown: Where India stands now?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:10 AM IST
The country's death toll has mounted to 159,967 and its infection tally is above 11.64 million. At the time of the lockdown announcement last year, the infection tally was around 500 and 50 people had died due to the viral disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

Centre wants gap in Covishield jabs widened to 4-8 weeks: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Covishield is the made-in-India version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca AZD1222 vaccine. The Co-Win platform dashboard showed on Monday evening that it accounted for 92% of the 46 million doses given till 6.30pm across the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters on their way during rain in Chandigarh on Monday.(HT Photo / Keshav Singh)
Commuters on their way during rain in Chandigarh on Monday.(HT Photo / Keshav Singh)
india news

News updates from HT: Widespread rain likely over northwest India today

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:55 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine women and the auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, police said.(HT Photo)
Nine women and the auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot, police said.(HT Photo)
india news

Death toll from road accident in MP’s Gwalior rises to 13

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted to condole the deaths of the accident victims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three-judge bench of justice NV Ramana, justice Ashok Bhushan and justice Sanjiv Khanna heard the petition filed by the Sena, NCP and Congress seeking directions to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hold an immediate floor test for the second day on Monday.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
The three-judge bench of justice NV Ramana, justice Ashok Bhushan and justice Sanjiv Khanna heard the petition filed by the Sena, NCP and Congress seeking directions to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hold an immediate floor test for the second day on Monday.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
india news

Poverty, illiteracy hinder access to justice: Apex court judge NV Ramana

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Justice Ramana said ‘access to justice’ was not just a slogan but an idea that was deeply embedded in the constitutional vision of justice and formed the bedrock of the rule of law in a democratic country like India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An undated photo of DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley.(PTI)
An undated photo of DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley.(PTI)
india news

NIA says Mehbooba Mufti key player in terror funding case

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:25 AM IST
In its charge sheet, filed in a Jammu special court, the agency alleged that Parra, a close aide of J&K former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, was a crucial player in sustaining the “political-separatist-terrorist” nexus, apart from financing the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singh is likely to be represented in the top court by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. The petition is still to get a date of hearing in the top court.(File photo)
Singh is likely to be represented in the top court by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. The petition is still to get a date of hearing in the top court.(File photo)
india news

Param Bir Singh moves Supreme Court for CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Singh submitted that he was being made a “scapegoat to divert attention” in the Antilla case, highlighting that while there were vertically five officers between him and Vaze, Deshmukh was the one meeting Vaze at his residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP