Nimisha Priya execution: Indian govt taking 'good care' of case, says SC, next hearing on Aug 14

The Supreme Court of India has stated that the Central government is “taking good care” of the case against Kerala-based nurse Nimisha Priya. The top court's remarks come after the 38-year-old Indian woman's execution was postponed by Yemeni authorities earlier this week. Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya was scheduled to be hanged in Yemen on July 16. (File Pic)

During Friday's hearing, the counsel appearing for Nimisha Priya's family sought permission to travel to Yemen for the case. However, the Supreme Court asked the team to seek permission from the Centre regarding this matter due to the travel ban in place.

The private organisation sought the travel of its members as well as a representative of Kerala Sunni Islamic leader and Grand Mufti of India, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliyar. It was Musaliyar's intervention which led to the postponement of the nurse's execution

"They (government) are taking good care of whatever is possible," the bench said, as per PTI.

What is the case against Nimisha Priya?

Nimisha Priya is a Kerala-based Indian nurse in Yemen who was put on death row for allegedly murdering a Yemeni national in 2017.

The 38-year-old nurse, who has claimed the Yemeni national subjected her to physical and financial abuse, allegedly tried to sedate the man in order to retrieve her documents. However, in the process, she caused an overdose, leading to his death.

Priya was convicted in 2020 by a Yemeni court, whose order was later upheld by the Houthi-run Supreme Judicial Council. Her execution was set for July 16.

However, on July 15, Nimisha Priya's execution was halted after intervention from the Grand Mufti of India.

The government has stated it is closely monitoring the situation and was in touch with local authorities.

“We have provided legal assistance and appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We have also arranged regular consular visits and been in constant touch with the local authorities and the family members to resolve the issue,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.