Nine dead, many hurt as fire breaks out at Tamil Nadu firecracker factory

At least nine people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district on Monday, police officers familiar with the matter said. The accident occurred at Yaazh FireWorks, owned by an individual in Thirumanur in Ariyalur, the police added.

(HT Archives)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a licensed unit,” said a senior police officer, seeking anonymity. The unit has been operating with a licence since 2014 and it was recently renewed until 2024. Around 23 workers were inside the factory when the accident took place, at around 10 am.

According to the police, preliminary reports of investigation indicate that untrained workers were hired for work. The explosion took place when the workers were mixing chemicals. “Just this morning three women began working here. They are among those dead,” the police officer said.

Factory owner Rajendran and his son-in-law, who was in-charge of this factory, have been booked under (WHICH SECTIONS?) sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Explosive Substances Act. “Both have been arrested,” the official said, adding that only seven of the nine bodies have been identified so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The charred bodies of nine people have been recovered and sent to the Ariyalur Government College Hospital. Those who were injured are undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Chief minister M K Stalin has announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, ₹1 lakh each for those severely injured and ₹50,000 for those with minor injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON