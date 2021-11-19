Nine killed in Tamil Nadu's Vellore as house collapses due to heavy rain: Report

At least nine people, including four children, were reportedly killed on Friday after a house collapsed following incessant rainfall at Pernambet in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district.

Among the deceased were four women and a man, besides the four children. Fire and rescue personnel and a police team rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

According to an NDTV report, chief minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of those who passed away in the mishap.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more downpour for Tamil Nadu and heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of AP and Karnataka.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday bringing massive rain in the region. The IMD said the weather system will gradually weaken.

The weather office said light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 24 hour, while heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Erode and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu during the same period.

It added squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph was likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next six hours and decrease gradually thereafter.

(Wit)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON