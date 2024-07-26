Nirmala Sitharaman rejects Opposition criticism on Budget 2024: ‘No state…’
In the Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a ₹15,000 crore allocation for the development of Andhra Pradesh's capital Amaravati.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday rejected criticisms of only Bihar and Andhra Pradesh being given importance in the latest Union Budget presented by her on July 23.
Opposition parties alleged that Bihar and Andhra, governed by Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party respectively, both members of ruling National Democratic Alliance, preferred over non-BJP states.
In an interview to NDTV, the minister said that states are receiving allocations as in the past. Stating that no state had been denied anything, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act requires the Centre to support the southern state in building its capital city and developing backward regions.
In the Union Budget 2024, the finance minister had announced a ₹15,000 crore allocation for the development of Andhra Pradesh's capital Amaravati. She also said that the government is committed to expediting the Polavaram Irrigation Project.
“Several steps have been taken in the last 10 years (and) many other steps, as per the Act, which had to be done have been done. Yes, we will support (the building of the new capital, Amaravati, and the Polavaram irrigation project) ... Polavaram should have been completed but there are some technical issues. The state government is seized of the matter,” the minister told NDTV.
Sitharaman on fuel prices
During the interview, Sitharaman was asked if the fuel prices will be reduced. To this, the minister said that both petrol and diesel could be taxed under Goods and Services Tax (GST) and not under (Value Added Tax).
“If state governments agree to the proposal and fix a suitable rate,” the minister said. Sitharaman added,"If they fix the rate and all come together... and decide that GST will include petroleum products, then we can implement it immediately."
