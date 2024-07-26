Nirmala Sitharaman rejects Opposition criticism on Budget 2024: ‘No state…’

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday rejected criticisms of only Bihar and Andhra Pradesh being given importance in the latest Union Budget presented by her on July 23.



Opposition parties alleged that Bihar and Andhra, governed by Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party respectively, both members of ruling National Democratic Alliance, preferred over non-BJP states.



In an interview to NDTV, the minister said that states are receiving allocations as in the past. Stating that no state had been denied anything, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act requires the Centre to support the southern state in building its capital city and developing backward regions.



In the Union Budget 2024, the finance minister had announced a ₹15,000 crore allocation for the development of Andhra Pradesh's capital Amaravati. She also said that the government is committed to expediting the Polavaram Irrigation Project.



“Several steps have been taken in the last 10 years (and) many other steps, as per the Act, which had to be done have been done. Yes, we will support (the building of the new capital, Amaravati, and the Polavaram irrigation project) ... Polavaram should have been completed but there are some technical issues. The state government is seized of the matter,” the minister told NDTV.





Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act required the Centre to help in building the state capital Amaravati(Sansad TV)