close_game
close_game
News / India News / India-US space project NISAR trial done at Isro facility, launch likely in 2024

India-US space project NISAR trial done at Isro facility, launch likely in 2024

BySoumya Pillai
Nov 15, 2023 04:20 PM IST

NISAR is a low earth orbit observatory jointly developed by NASA and Isro to map the globe in 12 days

New Delhi: Indian-US partnered NASA-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), which is likely to be launched early next year, completed a key trial at Isro’s compact antenna test facility, NASA’s (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) (JPJet Propulsion LaboratoryL) said in a statement on Wednesday.

NISAR will use radar to study changes in ecosystems such as this forest in Tikal National Park in northern Guatemala. (USAID)
NISAR will use radar to study changes in ecosystems such as this forest in Tikal National Park in northern Guatemala. (USAID)

“NISAR completed 20 days of testing in the chamber, where engineers found that the radio signals from the two radar systems’ antennas passed requirements. The blue foam spikes lining the walls, floor, and ceiling prevent radio waves from bouncing around the room and interfering with measurement,” the statement read.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

It added, “The test was followed by a 21-day trial in a thermal vacuum chamber that showed the spacecraft can function in the extreme temperatures and the vacuum of space.”

JPL also confirmed that after further tests, the satellite will be transported about 220 miles (350 kilometres) eastward to Satish Dhawan Space Centre, where it will be inserted into its launch faring, mounted atop Isro’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark II rocket, and sent into low-Earth orbit.

Also Read: Japanese rover tests on track for lunar mission with India

NISAR is a low earth orbit (LEO) observatory being jointly developed by NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to map the entire globe in 12 days and provide spatially and temporally consistent data for understanding changes in earth’s ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, ground water and natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes and landslides.

It carries L and S dual band synthetic aperture radar (SAR), which operates with Sweep SAR technique to observe large swaths with high resolution data. The SAR payloads mounted on integrated radar instrument structure (IRIS) and the spacecraft bus are together called an observatory.

NASA’s JPL and Isro are realising the observatory, which shall not only meet the respective national needs but also will feed the science community with data encouraging studies related to surface deformation measurements through repeat-pass InSAR technique, the space agency said in a statement earlier this year during the payload handover ceremony at JPL early this year.

It will also track other processes, including the dynamics of forests, wetlands, and agricultural lands.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Pillai

    Soumya Pillai covers environment and traffic in Delhi. A journalist for three years, she has grown up in and with Delhi, which is often reflected in the stories she does about life in the city. She also enjoys writing on social innovations.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out