Nishikant Dubey's 'LV, Gucci' jibe amid Mahua Moitra row with CBI, ED threat

BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey who first accused Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra of taking bribes against questions in Parliament on Friday recounted the story of JMM leader Pankaj Mishra who has been in jail for the last two years. "The Jharkhand leader used to welcome ED, CBI every day through newspaper, social media. And then one day, the agency came. He has been in jail for the last two years. The same obsession of welcoming CBI has been passed on to a person who extorts money and accumulates LV and Gucci products. It seems a second Pankaj is ready," Nishikant Dubey said. Nishikant Dubey's latest tweet without naming Mahua Moitra has a veiled threat.

Mahua Moitra was once criticised for her Louis Vuitton bag that was seen in Parliament. "Modiji sent me some of the proceeds after auctioning his ₹10 lakh suit. I bought a handbag and used the rest to pay lawyer fees," Mahua Moitra replied at that time.

Here is what happened so far in the Mahua Moitra-cash for question scam

1. Nishikant Dubey complained that Mahua Moitra took cash, gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for the questions that she asked in Parliament over Adani.

2. Mahua Moitra approached the Delhi high court seeking to restrain Nishikant Dubey, advocate Jai Dehadrai whom she claimed as her ex, and several social media platforms and media houses from posting any fake or defamatory content against her.

3. A day before the case was to be heard, Darshan Hiranandani admitted to have used Mahua Moitra's Parliament login to raise questions against Adani.

"She became Lok Sabha MP in May 2019. She was advised by her friends that the shortest route to fame was by attacking Narendra Modi. She thought that the only way to attack PM Modi was by attacking Gautam Adani and his group as they both come from Gujarat," Hiranandani's affidavit read.

4. Mahua Moitra issued a statement questioning the credibility of Darshan Hiranandani's statement and claimed he had been forced to sign the statement after being threatened by the PMO with "total shut down" of his family business.

5. Parliamentary Committee of Ethics chairman Vinod Sonkar said he has received Darshan Hiranandani's affidavit.

6. Mahua Moitra said she is ready to answer the CBI and Parliament's Ethics Committee if she is called but she has not time and interest to feed an "Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls".

7. Training her gun at the BJP, Mahua Moitra said BJP's agenda is to get her expelled from the Lok Sabha. "Chairman Ethics Committee openly speaks to media. Please see the Lok Sabha rules below. How does an "affidavit" find its way to media? Chairman should first do an enquiry into how this was leaked. I repeat - BJP 1 point agenda is to expel me from LS to shut me up on Adani," Mahua wrote.

