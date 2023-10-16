Nithari killings: Allahabad high court acquits prime accused Surendra Koli
Allahabad high court on Monday acquitted Nithari killings key accused Surendra Koli.
The Allahabad high court on Monday acquitted Nithari killings key accused Surendra Koli in a series of twelve cases for which he had previously been awarded the death penalty. Koli's co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher has also been acquitted in two cases in which he received a death penalty.
