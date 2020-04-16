e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant writes to NGOs, asks them to take grains to feed people from FCI

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant writes to NGOs, asks them to take grains to feed people from FCI

NITI Aayog chief executive officer Ambitabh Kant said NGOs should approach the district collector or FCI for the grains

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wait in a queue for food at due to nationwide Covid-19 lockdown
People wait in a queue for food at due to nationwide Covid-19 lockdown (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

The Centre on Thursday told non-governmental organisations that have been running relief camps for vulnerable sections or operating kitchens to feed people during the national lockdown to buy rice and wheat at below market prices from the Food Corporation of India.

In a letter to the nonprofit sector and state governments, NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant asked them to contact the district administration or Food Corporation of India to buy a kilogram of wheat at Rs 21 and rice for Rs 22 to ensure that no one in the country remains hungry.

“It has also been directed... that there will be no upper limit for allocation of food grains to each such organisation from any FCI depot,” Kant said in his letter sent out on Thursday.

About 92,000 NGOs are registered with the NITI Aayog Darpan portal but others who may not be on this list would also be entitled to receive grains at these rates to feed the vulnerable sections including migrant labourers.

In its report to the Supreme Court earlier this month, the government had said over 26,000 relief and shelter camps had been opened across the country, helping 1.03 million migrant workers and other needy people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Of the 26,476 camps, 22,567 are being run by governments of various states and Union territories and 3,909 by non-government organisations. Government-run camps house around 630,000 and NGO camps some 400,000.

Additionally, food camps operated by various governments are feeding 8.4 million people.

tags
top news
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news